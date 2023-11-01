In the USA, a doctor impregnated a patient with his sperm during an IVF procedure

In the United States, an obstetrician-gynecologist secretly inseminated a patient with his sperm during an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. About it reports The Seattle Times.

Sharon Hayes, 67, went to see doctor David Claypool in Spokane, Washington, in 1989. The woman and her husband could not conceive a child on their own, so their first child was born thanks to IVF. They decided to undergo the same procedure 10 years later, when they wanted a second child.

According to Sharon, a friend advised her to contact David. She admits that she felt anxious at doctor’s appointments. Despite this, the woman continued to see a gynecologist. She attended appointments for six months and underwent several artificial insemination procedures before she became pregnant. According to David, for the procedures he chose donors similar to the patient’s husband.

In 1990, Sharon had a daughter, Brianna. From an early age the child began to have health problems. At the age of four, the girl was diagnosed with leukemia, and in high school she was diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus. As an adult, Brianna, now 33, had five hip surgeries, requiring her to relearn how to walk and undergo regular physical therapy. In addition, the woman began to suffer from sleep disorders.

See also Video of a shooter in an elementary school in Texas Related materials:

Wanting to know her predisposition to other diseases, Brianna took a DNA test to find possible relatives. She uploaded the results to genealogy websites and discovered that she had several brothers and sisters. Soon, relatives found David on one of the genealogy sites. The siblings’ DNA results matched the man’s. So several relatives immediately learned that David was their father.

Brianna immediately reported the incident to her mother. Sharon said she felt like she was being experimented on in a science experiment. She experienced severe stress for a year, which resulted in her being hospitalized. “I wasn’t myself because all I did was sit, cry and sleep all day,” she says.

Sharon filed lawsuit against David, accusing him of fraud and medical negligence. In addition, according to the lawsuit, the doctor violated Washington consumer protection law by charging the patient money for his own sperm. Sharon sought damages for the physical and psychological injuries she suffered.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the UK, who claims to have fathered 170 children, spoke about his intention to distribute his sperm for the rest of his life. According to the man, he gets so much joy from the emotions of expectant mothers that he does not plan to stop doing what he loves.