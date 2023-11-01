Thursday, November 2, 2023, 00:01

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Inforges has turned 45 years old and its business purpose remains the same, to help companies grow and be more productive by providing a wide range of consulting services.

The consulting firm Inforges has presented its results balance with figures that double its turnover and which, for the fifth consecutive year, continues to increase. In addition, it increases to 31% the number of new clients who have trusted the company and its specialization in business solutions to face the challenges they face with digital transformation.

We spoke with Pablo Planes, general director of Inforges, about how the company has evolved to what it is today, the keys to remaining one of the national technology consultancies and the main challenges that companies face.

In a nutshell, what do you do at Inforges?



I like to comment that the purpose of Inforges is simply to help companies. The economic, social, political and technological environment is increasingly demanding and dynamic, which is why the business relationship must generate closer ties between companies and help each other. It is a transformative perspective.

Our objective is to add value to companies through consulting services that facilitate continuous improvement. When the business model and the operational model are solid, both realities feed off each other and generate a virtuous circle.

For us, digitalization, data, processes, and even artificial intelligence are powerful tools at the service of people and organizations. The path taken (we started as a calculation center) provides us with perspective to fit the pieces together at all times.

What is the reason for Inberges’ growth in recent years?



Staying close to the client has been decisive in our growth. Understanding the client is the first step to being able to give them what they want or need in the short, medium and long term, both at an operational and strategic level. At Inforges we strive to create increasingly agile communication channels so that each interaction has a positive impact on your service experience and to act quickly when expectations are not met.

We have greatly strengthened the human team, seeking to create an attractive work environment for personal and professional development, focusing on what is important and on deeper values. Consulting is intense but very fun, you never stop learning.

On the other hand, we continue to advance our organic and inorganic growth strategy. Expanding markets and having more than 300 professionals distributed nationwide has allowed us to offer greater proximity. More and more people and companies are joining our project because of our human perspective of understanding business.

The expansion of our service portfolio and the strengthening of our capabilities have also contributed to boosting our growth in both SMEs, large companies and public administration. Being a 360° technological and business consultancy allows us to satisfy any demand through Inforges or any of the Group’s companies and build a more solid and collaborative relationship with clients. The reduction in administrative expenses and coordination time with suppliers is evident, especially for SMEs.





What are your main business solutions?



Our main line of business is the implementation of ERP management software, an essential catalyst for business growth that allows us to lay the foundations for a digital transformation project. At Inforges, we provide services with two ERP solutions, SAP Business One and Cegid-Ekon.

The concern of companies to improve all processes that improve the relationship with the customer has greatly increased, both from the perspective of sales, marketing or service delivery. Companies are not willing to lose customers and, in fact, the number of implementations of CRM, Marketing Automation, Ecommerce or B2B Portals solutions have increased considerably. Of course, the creation of analytical layers or data management (Data Analytics) for decision making.

All these solutions have a backbone which is the technology itself. We have defined a technological strategy that harmonizes and integrates them in an efficient way and applicable to any company.

How do companies face the increasing complexity and security of IT systems?



More and more companies come to us to implement solutions that ‘free’ their professionals from those tasks that do not add direct value to the business so that they can help management lead the change process. Managed services and process robotization are also key services at Inforges.

All business processes and, therefore, business continuity, depend on the health of IT Systems. At Inforges we rely on the best technology to achieve maximum performance. We are partners of the main computer manufacturers worldwide: Microsoft, IBM, Veeam, VMware, Citrix, Cisco, Lenovo, HP, Fortinet, etc. In addition, we have specialized support teams, capable of remotely addressing any incident.

Hyperconnectivity and cybersecurity are other major challenges for companies. In fact, investment in Cybersecurity projects by companies is growing every year and new technologies such as Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence have been incorporated into Cybersecurity to make it more effective.

We have our own ITSM platform based on the integration of different tools (GLPI, Pandora FMS, OCS Inventory, Fusion Inventory, PowerBI, UiPath, Smartprojects, etc.), which automates, centralizes and improves the management of ICT services according to ITIL methodology, capable of supporting very different organizations in the digital transformation, from those with less than 50 users of IT services, to organizations with more than 100,000 jobs.







What certifications do you have?



Every year we renew and obtain new certifications from the manufacturers we work with. These certifications certify that our teams meet the necessary requirements, together with our experience, to successfully implement solutions. There are numerous certification routes for different specialties.

This year, in addition, Inforges has been certified in ISO 27001, the main reference worldwide to guarantee good practices in information security in companies. This certification is added to those previously obtained ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management System, and ISO 14,001, Environmental Management. The importance of these certifications for the technology sector is unquestionable; we could summarize it as security and prestige in the market among competitors, suppliers, clients and future clients.

Looking to the future What is the challenge for Inforges?



Many changes are coming, and therefore many opportunities. At Inforges we want to anticipate the needs that arise in the company, simplify, make it easier for the client, accompany them, help them discover their opportunities.

On the other hand, continue to be proactive, go ahead by testing new and disruptive technologies with the aim of always offering solid solutions.

But there is much more, enhancing business synergy, improving the well-being of the team, continuing to work to ensure that we are seen as a great company to work for, reinforcing closeness with stakeholders or continuing to work on organic and inorganic growth to provide the best service. In short, every year, be better, as a company, as professionals and as people.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inforges/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/inforges

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inforges.es/

Facebook: https://es-es.facebook.com/GrupoInforges

X: https://twitter.com/inforges