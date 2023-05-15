Doctor Syrovatskaya said that a vacuum cannot be done with gastritis and heart disease

Doctor Yana Syrovatskaya revealed the danger of a vacuum. Her words convey “Sport Express”.

The specialist said that this popular exercise for a flat stomach can only be performed on an empty stomach or two to three hours after eating. She emphasized that the vacuum is contraindicated in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT), including exacerbations of gastritis and reflux, as it can provoke spasms and deterioration.

Syrovatskaya also urged not to do the exercise for diseases of the lungs, heart and blood vessels. In addition, you should not perform a vacuum during the rehabilitation period after operations in the abdomen and pelvis, with infectious and oncological diseases.

Syrovatskaya noted that women should not perform the exercise during pregnancy, diastasis, subserous uterine myoma, and also during menstruation. “Immediately stop vacuuming if there is pain, and be sure to see a doctor for an examination,” she concluded.

Earlier, fitness expert Svetlana Butova spoke about the dangers of performing the popular Cobra exercise. She noted that the movement should not be performed in the presence of a hernia, pinching, displacement of the intervertebral discs, as well as any inflammatory processes in the back muscles. Also, the exercise is not suitable for those who suffer from high blood pressure and hyperthyroidism.