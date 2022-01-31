Oksana Drapkina, Director of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine (NMRC), Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, revealed the symptoms of the so-called “silent” or “silent stroke”.

Such a stroke is difficult to recognize. Meanwhile, it is precisely certain symptoms that can become harbingers of dangerous health problems. Especially for people with diabetes, arterial hypertension and heart rhythm disorders.

According to the specialist, many people often do not pay attention to some changes in well-being that may signal the risk of developing a real stroke.

“Despite the ease of the course of a silent stroke, small areas of damage are still formed in the brain, which the doctor can later see on a CT scan or MRI. And as a rule, these foci are an accidental finding by doctors during a planned brain study, ”the doctor said on January 31 in an interview with the portal “Doctor Peter”.

Among the main symptoms, the doctor called sudden dizziness, gait disturbance, a sharp deterioration in vision and facial asymmetry. There may also be speech dysfunction, a feeling of numbness, and loss of sensation in the limbs.

The consequences of a silent stroke, Drapkina noted, are just as dangerous as the consequences of a classic hemorrhage or ischemia, since 15% of people who have had a silent stroke later have a true cerebral hemorrhage, which can lead to disability.

“That is, in fact, a silent stroke is a harbinger of a classic stroke with all the ensuing consequences,” the specialist clarified.

To maintain the health of the brain and blood vessels, the doctor recommended to regularly monitor blood pressure, follow a balanced diet, and measure blood sugar and cholesterol levels. It is also important to contact the doctors on time.

A week earlier, on January 23, cardiologist Daria Sergeeva said that high blood pressure is becoming a common cause of a stroke. The doctor recommended that people over 40 take their blood pressure once or twice a year. If the pressure is above 140/90, you should consult a doctor. Another cause of stroke can be atherosclerosis of the cerebral vessels. To prevent its development, it is worth giving up smoking and normalizing weight.

The specialist also drew attention to the fact that in Russia more than 450 thousand people suffer a stroke every year, most of them – 75-80%, become disabled.