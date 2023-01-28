Japanese Government Affairs Minister Hirokazu Matsuno has decided to sack one of his aides over a traffic violation.
Matsuno told a news conference that his secretary, 49, was driving home on Friday evening after drinking alcohol alone at a restaurant in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
The traffic police stopped the official on the road as part of their duties to stop cars at random to conduct alcohol tests on drivers.
The police discovered that the secretary had drunk more than the legal limit.
Minister Matsuno expressed his apology “unreservedly,” saying, “I take this case very seriously because I failed to supervise him,” noting that his secretary will formally submit his resignation to Parliament on Monday.
#dismissal #Japanese #official #traffic #violation
