The director of the Badajoz Technical Conservatory of Music, Yolanda Sánchez, assured this Wednesday before Judge Beatriz Biedma, who is instructing the procedure investigating Pedro Sánchez’s brother, David Sánchez, that “a third party” deleted emails to protect the investigated. According to sources consulted, the director, who has guaranteed as a witness that she did not know the identity of who deleted said emails, has confirmed that days before her statement, she received a call from her superior asking her to “tell the whole truth.” “.

The other witnesses, however, have assured, as this newspaper reported, that the position created by the Extremadura Provincial Council for the brother of the President of the Government “was not essential.” This, in fact, was ratified by the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard, which in a report certified that the Badajoz Provincial Council created the job “for the subsequent awarding and hiring of David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón” and that this, In addition, it could constitute a crime of influence peddling, prevarication and embezzlement of public funds.” Furthermore, the former president of the Provincial Council even sent an email in which he questioned the creation of the position – “I “It seems like you’re asking for a lot of staff,” he said, but he finally ended up accepting it just six days later.

On the contrary, María del Rosario, current director of the Higher Conservatory, has assured the judge that she had indeed seen David Sánchez in the offices of the Provincial Council, in the face of rumors that stated that Pedro Sánchez’s brother had not attended in person. your job. Del Rosario, however, has confirmed that he does not know where the investigated person is and who makes up the Performing Arts Office that he directed.and. In parallel, three senior Treasury officials have declared before the magistrate that it was the first time they had prepared an inspection report for a court, since it is not “their task.”

On the other hand, the defendant’s defense has asserted that David Sánchez is “very calm, very calm” and that there is no tax crime that could be attributed to him. It should be remembered that the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard assured “the existence of rational indications of criminality” related to crimes against the public administration regarding the origin of his assets – since he has BBVA assets valued at more than one million euros. -.