Ice hockey | Joker's winning streak was broken in Mestis – a 16-year-old promise made it into the lineup

Hermes applied for points in Helsinki.

Jokers the eight-game winning streak in Mestis was broken on Saturday, when Hermes took the points from Helsinki with 1–3 goals

The first goal of the match was expected more than halfway through the game. In a time of 35:26, Hermes' superiority won the place For Eero Klintrup in front of the goal, and Klintrup finished off a sure shot past the Joker's goalkeeper Henri Risiko.

Joker's equalizer came at the beginning of the third period, when Teemu Henritius was sharp on the puck in front of the goal and tied the match.

In the middle of the final set, Hermes took the lead again and the finish was like a repeat of the first. This time Juha Rautiainen received a pass in front of Risikko's goal with superior strength, and Risikko was powerless again.

In Hermes' third goal, Risikko did not see the puck behind the players in front and Veikka Kärjän the shot hit the goal.

I risk it was only 16 years old as a substitute on Saturday Kasper Kuusikoski. Kuusikoski took your place in the lineup From Ville Kolppawhich According to Joker's website was studying on Saturday.

Kolppanen is studying in the “From athlete to coach” training of the Finnish Coaches Association. Saturday was Kolppase's day of community studies, which was already known when he signed the contract with the Jokers.