PLAN YOUR ROAD TO VICTORY IN THE DIOFIELD CHRONICLE DEMO, AVAILABLE TODAY Experience the first chapter of the new strategy RPG and transfer the saves to the full game starting September 22nd MILAN (9 August 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® today announced a free demo for The DioField Chronicle™, available for PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) consoles, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and for PC via Steam®. Players can now experience the new strategic RPG that will bring them an epic story of war and honor. All progress made in the demo, including saves, can be carried over to the full game upon its release, scheduled for September 22nd. A free demo of The DioField Chronicle. The demo brings DioField Island to the stage, suddenly catapulted into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of war powers and modern magic. Players can progress to the end of the first chapter, which includes intense paced combat with small squads made up of units of various types, with a unique role on the battlefields of the expansive campaign. Start your military campaign now and play the opening chapter, plan with Blue Fox mercenaries and experience Real Time Tactical Battle (RTTB), a new, deeply strategic real-time combat system. The DioField Chronicle offers a raw and compelling story, created by a team of skilled veteran developers, with unique characters made by Taiki (Lord of Vermilion III And IV), sketches by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY XIII) and wonderful orchestral music by the famous composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, known for their contribution in game of Thrones. Pre-orders are open for PS5 ™, PS4 ™, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and for PC via Steam®. The Collector’s Edition Set can be reserved exclusively on the Square Enix Store in limited quantities. The set contains the standard edition of the game and the Collector’s Goods Box, which includes the board game of The DioField Chronicle and a set with four pins. https://sqex.link/3w6a For more information, visit the official website of The DioField Chronicle on https://www.diofieldchronicle.com/ Related links: Official website: https://www.diofieldchronicle.com/

Source: SQUARE ENIX