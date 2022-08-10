ASB President Tosunyan called the blocking of transfers over 10 thousand rubles a mockery

The initiative to block transfers of Russians over 10 thousand rubles is a mockery, said Garegin Tosunyan, president of the Association of Russian Banks (ARB). The idea was also criticized by Nikolai Arefiev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy. They shared their opinion with Lenta.ru.

Earlier, the Central Bank was offered to block transfers of Russians over 10 thousand rubles on intermediate accounts as part of the fight against fraudsters. To unfreeze funds, it was recommended to enter additional identification or a fixed PIN code.

“Blocking transfers over 10 thousand rubles is the same as blocking normal payments between people. Today, people in many cases, even sending a friend to the store, transfer 10 thousand rubles each so as not to go for cash, ”Tosunyan shared.

Agreed that the amount of more than 10 thousand rubles is not so large, and deputy Nikolai Arefiev. He dismissed the idea of ​​holding these funds in escrow accounts as folly.

“If we ask the highest permission from the bank for every 10 thousand, then why is all this? If our bankers don’t have such developments to secure citizens’ transfers, then there’s nothing to do with digitalization, it’s better, in general, to close all these plastic cards and transfer by mail orders on paper,” he said.

Vice-President of the Association of Banks of Russia Alexei Voylukov noted in a conversation with Izvestia that the implementation of the new requirement will entail additional costs for both banks and customers, since the amount of 10 thousand rubles is quite common in terms of transfers. However, according to the Central Bank, in the first quarter of 2022, the average transfer amount within the framework of the Fast Payment System amounted to 5.6 thousand rubles.