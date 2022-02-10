A closing for the new trilogy

In 2015 we saw the arrival of Jurassic World to movie theaters. This film served as a sequel to the trilogy of jurassic-park and at the same time it worked as a reboot of the saga with new characters and a new park. After her we had a sequel in 2018 called the fallen kingdomwhich left the world in an alarming state, with dinosaurs on the loose everywhere.

The pandemic caused the third part of this saga, Jurassic World Dominion experienced several delays. Fans of the franchise have only had a few details of what to expect, but that has just changed. Finally, a first preview of this film full of dinosaurs and a pinch of nostalgia has arrived.

Jurassic World Dominion unites two generations

Jurassic World Dominion It will be the third installment of this new trilogy and will take us out of the confines of the islands of previous installments. After the events of the last film, the world has had to face the return of the dinosaurs in different parts of the globe. This has put humanity in danger of losing its place as the dominant species.

So lets see the first breakthroughthis time Jurassic World It will take us on a journey through different countries. Although it is not yet clear what the main objective of our protagonists will be, the trailer promises a lot of action with dinosaurs. Not to mention that we’ll see familiar faces from the franchise return.

The protagonists of jurassic-park: Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm they are back to help. This return was one of the best known news of Jurassic World Dominion since before production began. Seeing them back in action may fill the hearts of fans with nostalgia.

The approach of Jurassic World Dominion looks interesting. A world where the dinosaurs have returned to share the Earth with humans it gives for a plot that could keep us on the edge of our seat. It will be next June 10 when we can enjoy this new installment. Ready to return to this saga?

