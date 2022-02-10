Keiichiro Toyama expressed his wishes to bring Kat back, willing to return “even if it’s not a new game”.

The director of Gravity Rush and creator of Silent Hill, Keichiro Toyamaexpressed in a recent interview his liking for the franchise that debuted on PS Vita in 2012, and admitted that he would like to work on a third game of the saga if I had the chance.

Toyama also wants to see Gravity Rush games on PCAlthough Toyama is very busy working on Slitterhead, he made no secret of his desire to bring Kat and company back. “There are several things that I have to consider for the beginning, but on a personal level, obviously I would like“, expressed the director. “Even if it was not a new game, if there was an opportunity to be involved in any way, I would be very grateful to do it”.

In addition to this wish, Toyama also confessed that he would like to see both Gravity Rush installments in pc, as has already happened with some PlayStation exclusives. “I think it would be a good thing to open the game towards more usersToyama expressed. “It would also be wonderful if Gravity Rush 2 could be played at 60 FPS.”

Gravity Rush celebrates this year its tenth anniversaryand although the first installment did not do badly after its first release in Japan, it was Gravity Rush 2 that further promoted the name of this Sony exclusive, although its servers ended up closing just over a year after its release. launch, ignoring requests from the community to keep them online.

Although Toyama shows a lot of interest in bringing Gravity Rush back, he does not share the same opinion regarding Silent Hill, Konami’s horror title that he led during its development. According to the director’s words, making a remake of said game would be very complicated, even more so than what Capcom did with the Resident Evil saga.

