Saturday, October 21, 2023, 09:12



| Updated 10:56 a.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Since the origins of humanity, dolls have been inseparable from children; They accompany them in their games and watch over their dreams, but what would happen if those dreams turned into a nightmare? The ‘Evil toys’ exhibition brings together a collection of dolls that have starred in the most iconic horror films and series, coming to life to show their most evil side.

The exhibition consists of thirty dolls that have appeared in horror films and series, including the original Freddy, protagonist of one of the chapters of ‘Stories to not sleep’, a series inspired by the one launched by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador in the 70 and 80. Next to it, visitors will be able to find full-scale reproductions of the well-known Chucky and his diabolical family (1988-2017), the dangerous Gremlins (1984), the sinister Billy (2007), the evil Annabelle (2014- 2019) and the brutal Lotso (2010), as well as a series of dolls and paintings of old specimens from the Onil Doll Museum.

‘Evil toys’ can be visited for free in the Municipal Theater ambigú until next October 31 from Monday to Friday, from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

This terrifying exhibition on the occasion of Halloween is part of the offer that Cultura Torrevieja has scheduled for this quarter, in addition to other events and concerts such as the one that Bervera will star in this Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

Last Friday, the local indie-rock group presented their single ‘The definitive script’, the sixth piece that makes up their first EP. A work of “great emotional charge”, they describe, that they want to share at home, with the public of their city.