The Sharjah Social Security Fund stated that calculating the subscription period for insured male and female employees includes vacation periods of all kinds, internal and external loan periods, in addition to consolidated periods, and these periods represent one of the basic rights stipulated in Law No. 5 regarding social security in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Fund explained that the subscription period means every period that the insured male or female employee spends at work and for which contributions are paid, whether the work is in the government sector, the semi-governmental sector, or the private sector, to which the Government of Sharjah contributes. It includes vacation periods of all kinds, and internal and external loan periods. And the extended periods, all of which contribute to increasing the pension account, which helps provide a decent life for male and female employees after the end of their service period.

The Fund stated that this clarification comes within the framework of the efforts of the Sharjah Social Security Fund to make a statement and provide transparent and accurate information to the fund’s subscribers, with the aim of enhancing social protection and ensuring their rights and duties.