Saving when using gasoline or diesel can come from doing it the right way, because otherwise you can face an economic penalty. This is stated by the General Directorate of Traffic, which, aware that it is not always acted in the appropriate way at the gas station, wants to correct the situation and prevent any accident from happening due to recklessness or carelessness.

There are a series of regulations that the DGT requires compliance with when refueling and which are included in point 3 of article 115 of the Traffic Regulations in Spain. It establishes that to load fuel into the tank of a vehicle, it must be with the engine stopped. “Owners of fuel distribution devices or employees may not provide fuel for loading if the engine is not stopped and the vehicle lights, electrical systems such as radios and devices that emit electromagnetic radiation such as mobile phones are not turned off” , indicates the norm.

In this way, it makes it clear that to fill the tank at a gas station you must always turn off the engine, disconnect the electrical systems and never use mobile phones. The reason is that these actions pose a risk and could lead to a fire. This is especially dangerous in the case of using the mobile, due to the possible contact between a spark or radiation and the fuel vapors.

To stop this behavior, the DGT has established sanctions that can be up to 100 euros in the event that an agent surprises you committing any of these infractions. Compliance with these regulations is considered to be of vital importance because the DGT considers that these practices threaten the safety of both the person in question and those around them.