With the output of Carlos Correawho left the Houston Astros to sign a millionaire contract with the minnesota twinssomeone has to try to take his place, and Jeremy Pena he’s already raising his hand.

The Astros’ number one prospect is looking big in spring training for the Major League Baseball (MLB), having hit 2 home runs in his team’s loss to the Washington Nationals 9-6.

The young promise of the Texan team, who is already occupying the shortstop that belonged to Correa, first hit a solo full-round stick through the middle, in the third inning, to later hit a 3-run homer in the fourth inning.

golden opportunity

For the 24-year-old Dominican baseball player, it will be a difficult task trying to maintain the level of Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, who had just had one of the best seasons of his career, but Peña does not push himself, and on the contrary, he is enjoying the moment.

“It’s always something big. You always want to come out of practice feeling good, especially at the plate, and the swing feels great.Pena said.

Jeremy Peña finished the afternoon going 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs, and both home runs went to Josiah Gray, who was his teammate in the 2017 Cape Cod League with the Chatham Anglers.

“We are still friends. We like to compete against each other. that’s what we did todaysaid Peña, who is scheduled to make his Major League debut on Thursday, April 7 against the Los Angeles Angels.