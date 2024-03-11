USA.- Mark Zuckerberg criticized the Apple Vision Pro in a video that was broadcast on his Instagram account.

Through social networks, the founder of Facebook conducted a review of mixed reality glasses, the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple glasses are a spatial computing deviceThis means that they take the concepts of virtual reality and augmented reality one step further.

However, Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire, said that “Meta Quest 3” is a better product while criticizing Apple's glasses calling them the “worst device in many ways.”

Mark Zuckerberg says his virtual reality glasses are better / Photo: Via Facebook

In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg He said the resolution of the Apple Vision Pro “is higher.”

Apple's mixed reality glasses / Photo: Capture

“I don't think we're saying the devices are the same.. We're saying Quest is better. “If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3 to 5 years, or have the motion blur theirs have, or lack of precision inputs, etc., then that means we will have gone back significantly,” Zuckerberg said.

Mark Zuckerberg criticizes the Apple Vision Pro

“Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product trade-offs which make your device worse in many ways. “That's not what we aspire to,” added the owner of Meta.

“Not only do I think Quest is a better value, I think Quest is the better product, period“He said in the video using the Quest 3 camera which he praised saying that it is lighter.

