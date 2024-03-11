River and Estudiantes de la Plata must play a final corresponding to the year 2023. This is the Argentine Super Cup, a trophy to which the champion of the Argentine Cup, in this case Estudiantes, and the champion of the Professional League, who is the Millionaire, have access. .
For this match, those led by Martín Demichelis come from drawing 1-1 as a visitor against Independiente. A match where they did not deprive themselves of anything and the usual starting players took to the field even knowing that they had this commitment ahead of them.
While the “click” on the contrary of River, its technical director, Eduardo Domínguez, decided to save several of his players for this final and they lost 3 to 1 against Sarmiento de Junín at the Eva Perón stadium where also two of his players They received the red card.
The format of this final indicates that if the match ends in a tie during the 90 minutes, two complementary halves of 15 minutes each will be played, with the possibility of making a sixth change within that half hour of play. If equality persists, the definition of the Argentine Super Cup will be from the penalty spot.
Date: Wednesday March 13th
Location: Cordova
Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes
Schedule: 21.10 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20.10 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19.10 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18.10 in Mexico and 01.10 in Spain.
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
Assistant 1: Maximiliano del Yesso
Assistant 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Fourth referee: Pablo Echavarria
Fifth referee: Hugo Paez
There is something new for this final and that is that there will be VAR in the match. The person who will be in charge of it will be Hernán Mastrángelo.
TV channel: will not be televised
Stream online: Star+ (available only to those who have contracted the platform)
Possible alignments
RIVER: Franco Armani Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Villagra, Esequiel Barco, Claudio Echeverri, Ignacio Fernández; Facundo Colidio or Pablo Solari, Miguel Ángel Borja.
STUDENTS: Matías Mansilla; Eric Meza, Federico Fernández, Zaid Romero, Gastón Benedetti or Eros Mancuso; Santiago Ascacíbar, Enzo Pérez, José Sosa, Javier Altamirano; Javier Correa, Mauro Méndez.
