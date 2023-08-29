The person detained in relation to the discovery of the lifeless body of a woman this Sunday in an agricultural irrigation well located near the Cortijo de Ducha in the north of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) is a septagenarian with a history of similar events, for which who served 15 years in prison, sources close to the investigation have told Europa Press.

The man, who remains in the cells of the Jerez National Police Station waiting for him to go to court in the coming days, has confessed to the crime and that he had sporadic relations with the woman of Iranian nationality who disappeared last month July in this same municipality.

That is why an alleged relationship is being investigated between the discovery of the lifeless body of a woman, hidden deep in an agricultural well, with the disappearance of the 64-year-old Iranian woman, who was last seen leaving the municipal shelter. in which he resided. However, the autopsy will be the one that finally determines the identity of the victim, whose body is in the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cádiz, where the causes of her death will also be determined.

The National Police had opened a search device for the Iranian woman and that in early August requested citizen collaboration to locate her. Already then, the Police explained that the woman “could have disappeared involuntarily, forcibly and at risk to her life,” according to the investigations carried out by the agents.

Specialists from the Subsoil Unit, Scientific Police and Air Resources Unit have participated in the device. The police actions have been declared secret.