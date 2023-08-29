Word to Paulo Sousa . The coach of Salernitana – to the microphones of ‘Dazn’ – spoke of the performance of Mazzocchi and companions in the presence of Udinese by Andrew Subtle in the match tied for 1-1 valid for the second day of the Serie A 2023/24 edition . Below, the words of the grenade technician:

“We have been trying for the last 20 minutes, this is the skill of our boys. We believe, we work. We suffered a lot in the first half, we lacked pressure from the forward men, giving time and space to build them up. They put us behind, we tried to improve. In the second part we improved, we advanced a little Antonio (Candreva, ed) and we stabilized the team. When we were growing up we suffered the goal. We needed freshness, Bradaric’s entry gave us a lot of depth and the mobility and the ability to pause Agustin’s game to be closer to the opponent’s goal to equalize and win. We tried to win in the end. In the final part we lost two points.”