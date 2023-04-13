What distinguishes the “philosopher” Guardiola from all his peers who he meets locally in the English Premier League, or in Europe in the Champions League, in spherical dialogues that transcend taste, and raise performance to the realm of beauty, and “Pep” rose slightly in the space of creativity and innovation, except because he is preoccupied with more Change it with fine particles, as termed in the football dictionary “small details.”

Guardiola is preoccupied with these details, which usually make up the essence, until he gets addicted to them in all his retreats, which lead him to create new patterns in the game system.

When Manchester City fell last season in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid in a dramatic match, everyone stood amazed by this “goblin” that inhabits Real Madrid and makes it seven lives, while Guardiola penetrated the walls of amazement, to say humbly philosophers: «It is football, if we know Something about it, things we missed, today we learned something new, we stood on a new detail, and when we return next year to the Gardens of Heroes, we will never sting from the same hole.

And what I saw from Manchester Cene in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, as he defeated the Bavarian giants by three clean goals, at the summit of shock and show, he says in absolute honesty that Pep Guardiola learned a lot from the lesson of Real Madrid, and presented a version of “City” that embraces football perfection in inspiration The spirit of beauty, to make a show nor in imagination.

I watched the “heavenly” with a concrete defensive organization in which the defensive curtains descend and rise in a symphonic manner without dissonance, and I saw a man attending in the middle of the field, raising the bases, laying bridges and achieving the researched balance, and that man was nothing but Mount Rudri from which the Bavarian center would see what he did not expect Rather, he lives in the goal of the Bayern goalkeeper, a ball that radiates a dazzling light, to be the goal that informed us of the arrival of meteorites, which joined the rain, and formed a painting that is the magic itself.

And this domesticated City had to monopolize the game and own the ball, to find someone to put the eggs of surprise in the basket, so Haaland, the “Vikings” man, came to find magical passages in the middle of the ice.

This is what Guardiola meant by the details that help to reach the essence, and he found the essence in his concrete defense and in his wonderful watering Rodri and in his new goal scorer Haaland, as he found it in the tactical modification that accepts the temporary waiver of possession to win the bet of efficiency and realism.

Bayern Munich, who brought Paris Saint-Germain back to the classroom, to learn the arts of presentation at the Champions Theater, is the one who choked its artery at the “Al Ittihad” stadium, because “City” and its philosopher Guardiola simply said to the new captain of Bayern: “The small details give you the truth in the end.”

And the fact that the trio against “City” is that the “Bavarian” came to the Champions Gala late.