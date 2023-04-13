First modification:
Construction projects for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are well advanced in the host nation, France. Nearly 1,500 small companies are working on the construction of stadiums and other essential infrastructure. In the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, a new aquatics center and an Olympic village are under construction, offering a wealth of opportunities for small businesses to expand their activities and tap into new markets.
Report from our colleagues at France 2, with Lauren Bain from France 24.
