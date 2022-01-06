A criminal case has been opened against a resident of the Moscow region who killed her ten-month-old daughter. The details of the crime were revealed by the TV channel REN TV…

A Russian woman who strangled her own child is an English teacher. Her motives are currently unclear, however, during interrogation, the woman repented and pleaded guilty. Now she faces up to 20 years in prison.

“During the walk, the woman strangled her daughter and hid her body in the nearest forest belt, burying it in the snow,” Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, confirmed the information previously announced. A baby carriage was found next to the murdered girl.

Earlier it became known that the 34-year-old mother killed her daughter while walking in the village of Gavrino. A relative of the woman sounded the alarm, noticing the long absence of the young mother. The suspect was detained in the evening of the same day.