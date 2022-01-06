Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Vice President’s Cup for men’s handball will witness two matches, at the end of the second group matches, to determine the first and second place qualifiers for the final round of the tournament, which will be held in a league system from one round to determine the champion, where he meets in the third and final round Sharjah with Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl with Maliha .

The importance of the last round comes because Sharjah leads the top with a “full score” and has 6 points from two matches, by defeating Al Wasl and Maliha, followed by Shabab Al Ahli “4 points” from a win and a loss, with a goal difference from Maliha, and Al Wasl is in fourth place with two points from two losses.

And one card remains after Sharjah qualified for the final officially, by winning two matches, even if he lost the last round against Al-Ahly youth, who needs to win, and he waits for Maliha’s “kickback” in front of Al-Wasl, which if he wins the match goes up by the difference of confrontations, while in the case of Sharjah wins over Shabab Al-Ahly and Maliha over Al-Wasl, Maliha go up with Sharjah, and the “Fursan” has no choice but to beat Sharjah, and wait for Al-Wasl to outperform Maliha.

The last round of the first group will be held next Saturday, where Al-Nasr will meet with Dibba Al-Hisn and Al-Jazeera with Al-Ain, and the same scene is repeated, where Al-Nasr guarantees qualification, regardless of whether he wins or loses against Dibba Al-Hisn, while the competition will be for the second card in the confrontation between Al-Jazeera Al-Ain, and in the event of a tie, the “leader” qualifies by a difference of goals, while “the pride of Abu Dhabi” has no choice but to win to qualify.