Designer Kuklycheva demanded that figure skater Alena Kostornaya pay for her costumes

Figure skating costume designer Alena Kuklycheva refused to continue working with Alena Kostornaya. She announced this on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

Kuklycheva posted a screenshot of her correspondence with Kostornaya. The specialist demanded that the skater pay for the costumes for the short and free programs. In addition, she asked the athlete to return costumes for the show and accessories, which were also not paid for.

Since the 2023/2024 season, Kostornaya has been performing in pair skating with Georgy Kunitsa. In December, the duo took ninth place at the Russian Championship. The couple trains under the guidance of Sergei Roslyakov.

Kostornaya is the 2020 European champion and winner of the World Grand Prix final in women's single skating. Over the years, she trained with Eteri Tutberidze, Evgeni Plushenko and Elena Buyanova.