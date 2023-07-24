The Department of Health Abu Dhabi announced the admission of 484 trained doctors in the specializations of internship medicine, including residency medicine, fellowship medicine, dentistry and clinical pharmacy, as part of the department’s medical education programs, an increase of 12% compared to last year, bringing the number of current trainees in the program to 1412 trainees.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi has developed a distinguished system for medical education programs that includes new conditions for registration in the programs, which guarantee the availability of training opportunities for all applicants who are UAE nationals, graduates residing in the country, and graduates from universities outside the country.

The department provided internship programs with active participation from the government and private sectors, as 203 interns were accepted, compared to 196 trainees last year.

Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said: The Department of Health continues its efforts to attract more national and international competencies to the health sector, by providing educational and training programs in accordance with international best practices.

The distinguished competencies and expertise, in addition to the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and advanced health care system, contribute to achieving the department’s objectives based on establishing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare in the world.

Al Suwaidi added: We are keen in the department to continue cooperation and work side by side with health care facilities in the public and private sectors in the emirate, to ensure the availability of care services in various specialties and to facilitate access to them for all members of society who need them.

He said: We have recently added new specializations in pediatric surgery in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, subspecialties in clinical pharmacy in infectious diseases, and a fellowship program in gastroenterology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

This year, the program offers 36 majors in medicine, compared to 32 majors last year, in eight accredited institutions for advanced training.

9 training seats were provided in the clinical pharmacy program in each of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, and a precise specialization in clinical pharmacy in infectious diseases was added this year at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital.

The department had launched a package of medical education programs in 2010 with the aim of enabling health cadres working in the emirate to complete their studies in precise medical specialties, by providing training and educational opportunities that are internationally accredited by the Arab Council for Health Specialties and the Jordanian Medical Council, and more recently the National Institute for Health Specialties (Emirati Board) and the Royal Canadian College, where approximately 2255 trained doctors have enrolled in the programs so far.