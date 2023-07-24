The last Formula 1 weekend before the summer break takes place in Belgium, on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The weekend of August 28-30 is packed with action, with qualifying on Friday and the sprint race on Saturday. We have listed the most important times for the Belgian Grand Prix for you.
Verstappen will continue his hunt for the most wins by a driver in a row this weekend. That record is now held by Sebastian Vettel with nine consecutive victories. For the Dutchman, the counter is seven after the Grand Prix of Hungary. Verstappen and Red Bull can also further improve the record for most wins for the same team, which they stole from McLaren last week at Spa. The counter for Red Bull is now at twelve.
Last year Verstappen drove a great catch-up race at Spa, where he started fourteenth after replacing parts on the engine. After one lap he was already eighth and after eighteen laps he took the lead. The Dutchman then dominated and did not relinquish control. It was his second victory at Spa.
At the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Michael Schumacher holds the record with six victories. Lewis Hamilton won a Grand Prix there four times.
Check all starting times below
Friday:
13h30-14h30: First free practice
5-6 pm: Qualification
Saturday:
12.00: Sprint shootout
4:30 pm: Sprint race
Result, position and program
View the results of this year’s grands prix, the position in the general classification and the program for the rest of the season here.
