The Denver Nuggets crash their record in the NBA. The Denver team has conquered its first NBA ring after defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the Finals. After almost half a century in the league, the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, achieved glory in a magical night at the Ball Arena in Denver in which they sealed the final with a narrow victory (94-89) against Miami Heat.

The star of the game and of the final, which the Nuggets had never played until this year, was Nikola Jokic. He scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the fifth game and was voted MVP of the Finals, thus culminating in some impressive ‘playoffs’ in which he has managed to break the record for ‘triple-doubles’ (he has signed 10) and being the first player who leads in an NBA playoffs the statistics of points, rebounds and assists. His five games against the Heat were outstanding with a per game average of 30.2 points, 7.2 assists and 14 rebounds.

Nikola Jovic, protagonist of the NBA Final.



Efe/Reuters





The Serbian was not alone in the game, which the Miami Heat dominated in the first three quarters, and found his best partners in Murray, who added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and in Michael Porter Jr., who scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Denver team was able to recover despite scoring only 5 of the 28 triples attempted (17.9%) and being very weak from the free throw line (13 of 23).

On the part of the Heat, the most outstanding was Jimmy Butler, who scored 13 points in the last quarter (21 in total) to make the parish of Miami dream of a sixth game, but who finally had to fold before the superiority of the Nuggets and their MVP Nikola Jokic.