The first year that Ibai decided to ring the bell for his audience, on December 31, 2020, he did so from his home and with his closest friends. Although forced by the pandemic, his impulse was pure essence of the Twitch generation, where a bedroom becomes a neotelevision set. Twelve months later, he took the leap to one of the balconies of Puerta del Sol and became the Ramón García of the centennials sharing a plane with the original Ramón García (the one of the millennials, their parents and grandparents). Along the way, he made the right bet on the resurrection of a Grand Prix which TVE ended up rescuing this summer.

The Basque has received several offers this year to make the leap to traditional television, but, he has assured these days before the bells, he has preferred to continue in his usual window and go to Port Aventura with one of his great rivals in the universe streaming, called David Cánovas. His followers know him as TheGrefg. There are more than 11 million—which, added to those of Ibai, makes 27, more than the majority of the population of the countries of the European Union. In recent months, he has participated in several television formats and has resurrected another classic format on Twitch for one night, although without much success: One, two, three… answer again. The Murcian has winked at the competence hiding his New Year's Eve outfit with a cape until moments before the crucial grapes… bunch of grapes dress. Not even 10 minutes have passed in 2024 and TheGrefg's clothing has already given rise to several stars of the virtual world to launch taunts on Twitter, which will probably have a response in the coming days, feeding back the contents of all of them. They have accompanied them at the bells of the DjMariio amusement park, the youtuber of reference in the FIFA world, who has chosen to wear the Real Madrid kit. It is clear that luxury does not suit them. Although the streamer Noe, who has completed the quartet of presenters of these alternative chimes, has opted for a useful black color.

In 2021, Ibai has already tested its drawing power in the amusement park. From there he broadcast a tournament even more delirious than these bells: a balloon world cup. It attracted peaks of 632,000 viewers and kept its audience engaged in its almost six hours of live broadcast. A car brand, a cookie brand, a telephone company and a sports competition contributed to financing the event. The president of Peru congratulated the winner. In the absence of definitive data, tonight's broadcast appears to have achieved less than half of those figures.

RTVE Play tries to provide a public service for those who do not use a television remote control. To inaugurate 2024, they have set up a broadcast on Playz with La pija y la quinqui, the voice and image of the podcast fashionable since Pedro Sánchez came to him to ask for the youth vote (and before him Rosalía officially presented her long-awaited album Motomami).

In their New Year's Eve special they have promoted new musical talents. The memes of the year have also paraded in Spain. And, with them, they have remembered that 2023 has once again been a year of job insecurity for young people with the intervention of Rayo McQueer, the twenty-something who went viral on TikTok denouncing with great irony her working conditions in a coffee shop chain (Bonbón Boss) from which they ended up firing her and reinstating her again. The singer María José Llergo has revealed to you that this year she has managed to get into a mortgage to buy an apartment, with two floors, at 29 years old. “Mythological animal!” is the ironic expression of astonishment of the two hosts of the evening. “I am the first person in my family who has been able to buy an apartment, so I am delighted to share it,” revealed the one from Pozoblanco.

