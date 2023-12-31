Junior from Barranquilla was the champion of the second Colombian soccer tournament of the year, under the guidance of Arturo Reyes, in a definition in the shots from the penalty spot against Medellín. Barranquilla does not stop celebrating.

As a result of the title, a controversy arose after an argument between former soccer player Faustino Asprilla and coach Reyes, on an ESPN program.

The former Tulueño player vehemently pointed out that the Colombian tournament rewards mediocrity and the coach immediately jumped.

“If they had held the tournament here like it is in Brazil, the one who scores the most points is the one who wins. Enjoy the title, very nice and all, but the tournament is very poorly designed. If the tournament were like the Brazilian championship, then it would mean that the best teams would fight for the title, even historic teams like Vasco and Santos are risking relegation, because there they don't reward mediocrity, here they do reward it. What do we do if the championship is like this?” said Tino Asprilla.

But Arturo Reyes, even more upset, sentenced with a phrase that has gone viral: “Go and file a complaint with the CAI.”

Well, the phrase made a splash, it went viral, to the point that the coastal fans, showing off their particular creativity, remembered Tino this New Year's Eve with a New Year's doll in which the figure of Tino appears in a CAI.

Thus, the fans laugh at the controversy that was generated by the exchange of words between the coach and the former soccer player.

