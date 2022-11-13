THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 13 November 2022, 20:43



Cleaning the car is usually a cumbersome task, because it is not always as perfect as when it came out of the factory. One of the areas most likely to get dirty are the headlights. It even seems that, no matter how much you clean them, they are always dirty, be it mud or dirt stuck to it, bugs that crash while driving or other types of dirt.

Keeping the headlights of the car as clean as possible is an important and fundamental task for safety, since they are essential to provide the necessary visibility when driving. However, you may not be very clear on how to clean them properly to remove all the dirt and keep them clean longer.

The most common and usual is to wash them directly with the automatic car wash, using soap and water, but in this way they are never completely clean. This creates a feeling of permanent dirt that you can avoid with an infallible trick thanks to a recipe with products you have at home. You will not have to spend practically any money and you will only have to go into the pantry to get it.

The trick is based on using a lemon and baking soda. Cut the lemon in half and sprinkle the baking soda on it generously. Then rub it vigorously on the headlights and you will see how the most embedded dirt is removed in a matter of seconds. You can also make a mixture with lemon juice and baking soda and use a cloth to apply it to the headlights. In any case, you will be able to loosen the dirt and leave the headlights as clean as the first day.