MSC World Europe was baptized in Doha, Qatar. With 22 decks, 215,863 gross tons, 47 meters wide, 40,000 square meters of public space and 2,626 cabins, the ship is an ultra-modern metropolis that represents the future of the cruise industry. Gas-powered MSC World Europa will spend its inaugural season in the Middle East offering 7-night cruises to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar. The season kicks off on December 20 with a special 4-night cruise from Doha, Qatar, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Departing from Dubai on 25 March 2023, World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea for summer 2023, offering 7-night cruises with stopovers in the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.



