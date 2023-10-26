Thursday, October 26, 2023, 09:26



| Updated 10:46 a.m.

“This is documentation that can be modified” and “there is multiple evidence for which there is a high risk of disappearance, due to an inadequate start of the judicial investigation.” With these arguments, the lawyer for several families of victims of the Atalayas fire in Murcia asks the Court investigating the case to adopt urgent measures to prevent the possible disappearance of the files in the hands of the Murcia City Council and to claim all the files.

The lawyer José Manuel Muñoz Ortin adds, in his letter to the Court, that he knows that “in the days following the incident (the fire) many files were moved in the Inspection Service” and that with the request that the investigation claim the Consistory all administrative files will avoid “the possible disappearance of resolutions and reports relevant to the clarification of the facts, which could be compromising for certain members of the Municipal Corporation.”

On the other hand, the lawyer defending the rights of relatives of one of the victims of the fire in the Atalayas nightclubs has demanded that the Murcia City Council transfer to him “the entire administrative file in relation to the opening licenses and closing orders.” of the premises in the Atalayas leisure area, specifically in reference to the Golden, Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs. The letter, signed by the lawyer Pedro López Graña, who represents the son of one of the thirteen victims of the fire in the early hours of October 1, was sent on October 4 to the Department of Urban Planning.