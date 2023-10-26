Marialuisa Belloni fought for three years in an attempt to give justice to her son Mauro, found dead on a construction site in 2020

Mrs. passed away at the age of 72 Marialuisa Belloni. The woman, together with her husband, had carried out a legal battle in recent years to give justice to her son, professor Mauro Pamiro, found dead on a construction site in Crema in June 2020. A few weeks ago the trial ended with nothing in fact.

An event that caused a lot of talk was the one dated June 2020, when the lifeless body of a 44-year-old professor, Mauro Pamirowas found on a construction site in Crema, in the province of Cremona.

It was a real one yellow initially, with the investigators’ doubts as to whether it had been one accidental fall from a scaffolding or if someone had pushed him down causing the fatal fall.

The professor’s wife was investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office as a matter of duty for the crime of voluntary homicide. Debora Stella.

Initially the prosecutor’s office had the intention of dismiss the case as an accidental death, but Mauro’s parents objected and opened a process which ended just a few weeks ago.

All the elements collected, both at the place where the body was found and during the cadaveric and autopsy examinations, however, convinced the judges to dismantle the theory of murder and confirm that of accidental death.

The farewell to Marialuisa Belloni

Accompanying Mrs. Marialuisa Belloni and her ex-husband, Mr Franco Pamiroin this legal battle, the lawyers Pierluigi Tizzoni and Antonino Andronico.

The pain of her son’s death, combined with the disappointment of not having been able, in her opinion, to give him justice, led Marialuisa BElloni to make a extreme gesture.

In recent days he decided to take one’s own liferight in her ex-husband’s house, thus putting an end to her suffering.

To to announce the tragic event, indeed the ex-husband with a heartbreaking post on social media. Here are his words:

Oppressed by the immense pain of the tragic loss of her son Mauro, her mother also left us prematurely, and we remember her extremely generous magnanimity of spirit.

This morning, Thursday 26 October, in the parish church of SS. Trinità in Crema, was celebrated on funeral.