Yes there are a demarcation that has been under criticism at FC Cartagena, that was the defending. In the first section of the season, with the poor results, the rear guard was the great highlight of the team led by Luis Carrión. But with the passing of the days and the improvement of the team, the defense has also taken a step forward. We could even talk about a clear quartet for the technician, the one formed by Delmás, Alcalá, Pablo Vázquez and Gastón Silva. In the last two games, clean sheets, six points and the team fighting for the playoff.

In Almería, against the leader, the defense not only kept a clean sheet. One of its members, Gastón Silva, did the goal that gave the victory in the Mediterranean Games. It was the first goal of the Uruguayan, who came to play in the center of the rear, but with the good performance of the duo formed by Alcalá and Vázquez has seen displaced to the left side. In this position he is giving a great performance and has won the game over De la Bella y Luna, for the moment.

A January to ‘fish’

The team has its sights set on the clash of Copa del Rey against Valencia CF, although from the corner of his eye he looks at the next league commitments: SD Huesca, Real Sociedad B and CF Fuenlabrada. The Huesca team can be a direct rival in the fight for one of the playoff spots, while the other teams struggle to abandon relegation. Leaving with a positive balance in January can be decisive to settle among the best in the ranking. Two of these confrontations, first and last, will be played in Cartagonova, key in the great moment that those of the port city are going through.