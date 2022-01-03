The statement of the leaders of the countries of the nuclear “five” was agreed upon through diplomatic channels. This was announced on Monday, January 3, by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“We agreed on the diplomatic channels. The text fully reflects the position of the parties and leaders “, – Peskov answered the question TASS on how the text of the statement was agreed upon.

A joint statement by the leaders of the countries was published earlier that day on the Kremlin’s website. In it, Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom confirmed that nuclear weapons are not aimed at each other or at any other state, and also pledged, among other things, to prevent the unintentional or unauthorized use of nuclear arsenals.

The sides recognized the importance of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control commitments. Also, five countries declared their commitment to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

After the publication, Peskov noted that the summit of the leaders of the five nuclear powers is also necessary after the publication of their joint statement in which the parties opposed the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that the nuclear “five” demonstrates to the world its responsibility for security in the field of nuclear arms control. Kosachev called the statement modern and declarative.