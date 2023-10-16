The Dubai Health Authority revealed a continuous improvement in the specific indicators of hospital performance over the past year, compared to 2021, as the number of people visiting emergency clinics decreased by 42.89%, which is an indicator of the improvement in the health condition of community members.

According to the annual statistical report issued by the authority recently, the data indicates a continuous improvement in the specific indicators of hospital performance in 2022 compared to 2021, as the number of people visiting emergency clinics in 2022 reached a total of 932 thousand and 872 patients, compared to one million and 633 thousand. And 413 patients in 2021, a decrease of 700,541 patients, with a decrease rate of 42.89%. This is a good indicator that indicates an improvement in the health condition of community members, which made them not resort to emergency services more.

The report showed an increase in the number of people attending specialized clinics, reaching six million 567 thousand and 793 patients, compared to five million 624 thousand and 650 patients in 2021, a significant increase over 2021 amounting to 943 thousand and 143 patients, with a change rate of 16.77% annually.

Regarding inpatient department patients, their number reached 362,271 patients in 2022, compared to 345,622 patients in 2021, an increase of 16,649 patients, with an annual change rate of 5.48%.

While the number of beds increased in 2022 to reach 6,485, compared to 6,386 beds, an increase of 99 beds compared to 2021, with a change rate of 1.6%. This led to a decrease in the stay rate to reach three days in 2022, compared to the rate of four days in 2021.

Regarding the occupancy rate, it increased from 51.7% in 2020 to 57% in 2021, then decreased to 45% in 2022, a decrease of 12%. Data indicate that there is an increase in the number of major surgical operations, reaching 125,345 major surgical operations in 2022, compared to 91,38 major surgical operations in 2021, an increase of 34,307 major surgical operations, with an annual increase rate of 37.6%. As for operations Minor surgical operations amounted to 81,623 surgeries, compared to 81,674 operations in 2021, a decrease of 51 operations.

• The occupancy rate reached 51.7% in 2020, reaching 57% in 2021, then decreased to 45% last year.