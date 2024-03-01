Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

The Ice Hockey League will hold a “decider” next Wednesday to determine the champion of the “14th edition” of the tournament, after “Galaxy” defeated “White Bears” 4-3, in the second leg of the final in Al Ain, thus postponing the coronation to the match that will be held between them in the skating hall. In Dubai Mall.

The return match was technically equal between the two teams, despite the result of the first half, which was in favor of the “White Bears” 2-1, and a draw in the second half, 0-0, before “Galaxy” tipped the balance in the favor of “Galaxy” in the third half, 3-1, to snatch the valuable points, and go… Final to a playoff.

It is expected that “Wednesday’s final” will witness strong competition, especially since the two teams have the high technical capabilities that qualify them to win the title of the 14th edition of the UAE Ice Hockey League, and after the “White Bears” won the first leg 6-3, “Galaxy” returned victorious from the second leg. 4-3.

The match was attended by Ali Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director of Communications and Marketing Department at Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club, and Mohammed Arif, Director of Sports Activity Department.