There is no doubt that Bayer Leverkusen, leader of the German Bundesliga, is the sensational team in the world due to the historical records it is achieving in terms of results, which are also backed by a game idea promoted by its coach Xabi Alonso, giving it a marked identity to those directed.
The team led by the Spaniard beat Mainz 2-1 on matchday 23 of the Bundesliga and is eight points ahead of its runner-up Bayern Munich, before entering matchday 24, which will take place starting this Friday, March 1 . Below are all the records and records you are achieving.
How many games has Leverkusen gone without losing?
Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso's cast reached the 33 games without losing in the season with 29 wins and 4 draws. In this way it continues to extend the best start of a German institution in history, which corresponded to Hamburg (1982-1983) with 24 games without losing.
It also surpassed Bayern Munich's historical record of 32 games without losing in the 2019-2020 season, with Hansi Flick as coach.
More news about Europe's leagues
How many titles does Bayer Leverkusen have in the Bundesliga?
Bayer Leverkusen, to the surprise of many,has never won the Bundesliga! They do have five Bundesliga runners-up finishes, but they have never managed to win the domestic league title. So in 2023/24 you have the great and unbeatable chance to be crowned, under the successful technical direction of Xabi Alonso. Will it happen?
How many Europa Leagues does Bayer Leverkusen have?
Bayer Leverkusen has a UEFA Europa League, the one from 1987-88, so in this edition they will go in search of their second title of this type.
It also records the 1992-93 German Cup as its other title in history.
His other “milestone” is a runner-up finish in the 2001-02 Champions League, losing the final against Real Madrid with Zidane's memorable volley.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Bayer #Leverkusen39s #impressive #record #games #losing
Leave a Reply