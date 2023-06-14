One of the worst environmental and humanitarian catastrophes left by the war in Ukraine occurred when the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River collapsed on June 6. The amount of water released flooded dozens of communities downstream, killing flora and fauna, unearthing landmines, and leaving thousands of people without water, food, and electricity. What impact does this attack have on an ecological and humanitarian level? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The Ukrainian Ministry of the Environment estimates that the Nova Kakhovka dam, the largest in the country, has lost three quarters of its capacity, that is, around 13 cubic kilometers of the 18 it originally had. Such an amount of water caused nearly 42,000 people to remain in areas that were flooded or could be flooded.

The Ukrainian government estimates that on the west side of the Dnieper River and in the Kherson region, around 600 square kilometers were under water. For its part, Russia has not published estimates on what has happened in the areas it controls.

In addition, the low water level in the dam affected the reservoir that supplies cooling to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest atomic power plant in Europe.

Was it a deliberate attack by Russia to delay the counteroffensive in the south? Was it a bombardment by the Ukraine to leave the annexed Crimean peninsula without water? Or is it a structural failure that affected territories occupied by Russians and Ukrainians? Also, what will be the long-term consequences of this event? We break it down on this show with the help of our guests:

– Gonzalo Delacámara, director of the Center for Water and Climate Adaptation at IE University and analyst of environmental affairs.

– Enrique Ayala, analyst at the Alternativas Foundation, expert in geopolitics and retired military.