from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/13/2023 – 20:31

Share



The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) announced that gasoline and ethanol became more expensive in the country after 4 weeks of falling prices.

The liter of common gasoline was R$ 5.42 on average at gas stations in the country between 06/04 and 06/10. This represented an increase of 4% compared to the price of the previous week, which was R$5.21. The maximum resale price found was R$7 per liter.

+Rain leaves São Sebastião flooded and in a state of alert; risk of landslides is high

The price of ethanol rose by 0.79%, from R$3.77 to R$3.80 per liter on average. The highest price found was R$5.99.

Diesel oil, on the other hand, continues to fall for the 18th consecutive week. The liter fell from R% 5.10 to R$ 5.08. The 13 kg cylinder of cooking gas ranged from R$104.39 to R$104.02. The CNG M³ remained stable at R$4.31.























