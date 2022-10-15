The Iranian streets continue to be the scene of massive demonstrations against the death of Mahsa Amini. This October 13 marks a month since the day the young woman was arrested by the so-called morality police, accusing her of not wearing the Islamic veil properly. Three days later, Ella Amini died at a police station, according to the authorities, due to health complications, but the indications suggest that she died from beatings and ill-treatment received during her detention.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran has witnessed a great social explosion: demonstrations by women, young students and, more recently, workers in the energy sector, the backbone of the Iranian economy, which has been seriously affected by the sanctions international.

The government in Iran has responded with repression. More than 185 people have died, according to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based group. Iran has released about 1,700 people detained in demonstrations, according to the spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, Masoud Setayeshi; but he did not disclose the number of detainees so far.

The government has also responded by suspending internet service, cutting off media signals. The repression has been even more evident in Sanandaj, capital of the province of Iranian Kurdistan, the region where Mahsa Amini was originally from.

Where is Iran headed after the veil rebellion? It is our topic to be discussed in this edition of El Debate, together with our guests:

– Anahita Nassir, political scientist and expert analyst on Iranian issues.

– Reinhard Lamsfuss, expert on Iran and human rights. He was coordinator of the Iranian team of Amnesty International.