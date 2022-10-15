Defense Minister Lecornu: the transfer of weapons to Kyiv could complicate the training of artillerymen

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu voiced a possible reason for the complication of the preparation of artillery units. His words leads edition of Le Parisien.

According to him, the supply of weapons to Kyiv could complicate the process of training troops. “It is true that the transfer of 18 CAESAR could destabilize plans for training artillery units. But nothing more,” said Lecornu. He also clarified that discussions are underway regarding the number of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) Crotale (“Crotal”), which France intends to transfer to Kyiv. In addition, the possibility of sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine is being considered, the minister added.

Earlier, Lecornu announced France’s plans to train Ukrainian soldiers. He said that according to the plan approved by President Emmanuel Macron, France is ready to accept up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops. Upon arrival for training, all soldiers will be rotated.