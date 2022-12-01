Throughout history, the Kurds have been persecuted by the countries that surround the areas where they are settled or by the countries in which they live. The repression against the Kurdish people is perhaps one of the points that Turkey and Iran may have in common, neighboring countries willing to mitigate any Kurdish uprising and remind them that they are a minority. Contrary to what happens in Iraq, where the Kurds have an autonomous region, freedom and even a prosperous economy in a certain way.

The Kurds are scattered across the Middle East, occupying large parts of eastern Turkey, northeastern Syria, northern and eastern Iraq, and much of western Iran. There are also some communities on Armenian territory. But they do not have a state, there is no republic of Kurdistan, Kurdish republic or Kurdish state.

The Kurdish people are ethnically heterogeneous, it is estimated that they are between 40 and 46 million people, the majority Sunni Muslims, although there are Christian minorities.

Days ago, Kurdish communities in northern Syria have been the target of shelling by the Turkish armed forces, in retaliation for the alleged terrorist attack that occurred in Istanbul on November 13. Although the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has denied its authorship.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations that have taken place in Iran have been in Iranian Kurdistan. That is why the Government of Tehran has reinforced the presence of members of the revolutionary guard in the area to suppress the marches and has attacked positions of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDKI), which also has a presence in Iraq.

Why are the Kurds coming under fire again? What does the international community do to guarantee their rights? Why are the Kurds afraid of a rapprochement between the Syrian and Turkish governments? Why do recent events have a regional and international scope in the medium term? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with the help of our guests:

– Gabriel Clavijo, political scientist, internationalist and master’s degree in political and international studies.

– Julián Mateos, security and defense policy analyst.