The Wagner group is known for its hired mercenaries, its diamond mining network, its film productions and beauty pageants, in addition to supporting autocratic governments and increasing Russia’s influence or presence in the world. Recently, in lockstep with the Russian army, they have participated in military operations to conquer areas of eastern Ukraine, causing tensions between the parties. Should the growing presence of the Wagner group worry the world?

The Wagner group is apparently financed by the Russian government. It was created by the Kremlin, although from Moscow they have always denied having any connection. They are a group of mercenaries, well trained military, heavily armed and good strategists. They have several front companies that are in charge of hiding their military operations or being in charge of seeking resources to maintain them. In addition, they ventured into the business of disinformation and propaganda on social networks and the media.

Its front companies range from beauty contests, to mining companies in charge of diamond extraction, importers, security companies, audiovisual producers, among others. They even already have their first feature film, in which they talk about the group’s operations in Africa.

His goal is to increase Russia’s influence in the world, for now his focus seems to be Africa. Initially they were led by Dimitri Utkin, a Russian soldier who belonged to the special forces of that country.

Their first military operation took place in 2014, in the Donbass region, where they supported the separatist armies of Donetsk and Lugansk. In 2015 they expanded into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad, and in 2017 they ventured into Africa, an operation led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. There they clashed in northern Mozambique against jihadist groups.

The Wagner group is mainly present in Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Syria and Ukraine.

Wagner’s recent participation in attacks in the Ukraine is worrying about the tone that the war may acquire, the presence of these mercenaries being a factor in prolonging the conflict.

Its presence in Africa is also worrying. Russia is struggling to gain a privileged position in the face of the vast presence of countries China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, but it does so by protecting autocratic governments, exploiting African wealth and supporting armed forces in some of the continent’s longest-running conflicts.

Should the world care about this shadow army? In this edition of El Debate we analyze it together with our guests:

– Vladimir Rouvinski, professor of political science and international relations at Icesi University.

– Fernando Cocho, intelligence analyst and risks to national security.