The visit of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden generated expectation. During their meeting, the leaders spoke about the green economy, exchanging public debt for climate action, and the possibility of building an agrarian reform in Colombia. Among the points, Venezuela, security and the fight against drugs were also on the discussion table. In our program we analyze the meeting between these leaders.

Is there harmony between Colombia and the United States? What is Bogotá looking for around Venezuela? Despite the turnaround of the government in Colombia, are you still an ally of the United States? We address these and other questions with the help of our guests:

– Geoff Ramsey, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

– Daniel García-Peña Jaramillo, professor at the National University of Colombia and columnist for the newspaper El Espectador.