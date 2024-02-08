Argentine President Javier Milei faces his first major obstacle in Congress: the law that contains most of the reforms that the Government wants to implement returned to the beginning of the debate. The president threatened to call a popular vote and attacked the deputies who opposed some of the more than 300 articles that the project has. Will Milei be able to govern without Congress? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Javier Milei faces his first major obstacle in the Argentine Congress with the so-called 'Omnibus Law', the law of bases and starting points for the freedom of Argentines. A regulatory package of more than 300 articles that, according to the president himself, contains two thirds of all the reforms that the new Administration has proposed. In other words, it is the backbone to fulfill the campaign proposals of the self-proclaimed libertarian.

Although the deputies approved the law in general, they then had to discuss article by article; It was in that debate and in the midst of the lack of consensus that the majority of congressmen decided to return the initiative to the legislative committee, that is, to start the discussions again from the general perspective.

Milei responded by saying that “caste” prevented the changes, and his Government began to raise the idea of ​​approving the law by plebiscite to bypass Congress. How much room for maneuver does the president have? What is at stake with this law? We discussed it with our guests:

– Fernando Carbajal, deputy for the Radical Civic Union bloc.

– Carlos González D'Alessandro, deputy for the Libertad Avanza bloc, Milei's party.