“Today we have various therapies capable of keeping the inflammation of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis under control, the two main forms of chronic inflammatory intestinal diseases (CID) characterized, as the name itself suggests, by chronic inflammation that affects the intestine in different locations and which has an impact in terms of extremely important symptoms. While ulcerative colitis is characterized by blood in the stool and abdominal pain, Crohn's disease is more frequently characterized by severe diarrhea and abdominal pain with an enormous impact on quality of life.” Thus Massimo Fantini, head of the Unit for the research, diagnosis and treatment of IBD, Uoc of Gastroenterology, Aou of Cagliari, this morning in Milan in a meeting with the press organized by Abbvie in which the results of some recent studies were presented which have involved Italian patients.

The treatments currently available, by controlling the inflammatory disease, have “an important improving impact on the quality of life – observes Fantini – but unfortunately we do not have, despite the knowledge of important pathogenetic mechanisms underlying these diseases, a cure that is capable of healing our patients permanently. These patients are destined, in the best of cases, to have chronic treatments and, hopefully, good disease control.”

On the topic of underdiagnosis, in our country “there are areas in which a level of sensitivity has probably been reached, especially on the part of general practitioners, which is bringing out a significant hidden situation – underlines the gastroenterologist – In other areas, however, this happens less effectively. It is a problem of knowledge of the disease, both on the medical side and on the part of the patients”. In this regard, the awareness campaigns developed by the relevant scientific society and the Patients' Association to promote knowledge of these diseases are relevant. and contact your doctor. “Especially in Crohn's disease – explains Fantini – also due to a question of how it manifests itself, there is a diagnostic delay of years and, in some patients, affected by not particularly severe forms, this diagnostic delay often leads directly to surgery, before having access to therapies which, although not yet capable of definitively curing, have the aim of slowing down the inflammatory process and the consequent damage that accumulates”.