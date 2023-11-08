The war between Israel and Hamas broke out a month ago and those most affected have been the civilians in the middle. In the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-led Government maintains that Israeli bombs have killed more than 10,500 people, of which more than 4,200 were minors. Meanwhile in Israel, relatives hold vigils to say goodbye to the nearly 1,400 people Hamas killed in its October 7 raid. In this edition of El Debate we take stock of this conflict from which a ceasefire is not in sight despite the thousands of victims.

A month after the start of hostilities, the human cost and regional consequences, many wonder how long it will last. We discussed it with our guests:

– Xavier Abu Eid, political scientist and former advisor to the Negotiations Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

– Chema Gil, director of security studies at Universae, graduate in security from the University of Murcia and diploma in international studies on terrorism from the Unesco Chair.