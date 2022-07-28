Europe is facing a gas supply crisis and the clock is ticking against it with winter just around the corner. According to estimates, the European bloc has natural gas reserves of around 60% of capacity. But, until December, those reserves should rise to 80% if you want to get through the winter without so many setbacks. How will you do it? What alternatives are being studied to replace hydrocarbons during the winter? We discussed it in our discussion.

The crisis in the supply of gas to Europe comes from multiple factors: the war in Ukraine, the sanctions imposed on Russia and the decision of the Russian state oil company Gazprom to reduce supply, citing technical problems in its main gas pipeline, the Nord Stream 1 .

As a measure, the European Union has looked to other supply markets: Azerbaijan, Algeria and even the United States. Meanwhile, the Ministers of Energy of the 27 agreed to reduce gas consumption by 15%, in the case of Spain by 7% until the spring of 2023 on a mandatory basis, in order to save 45,000 million cubic meters of gas. The decision caused divisions and reproaches, especially from the southern countries that have made progress in ceasing to be so dependent on Russian gas.

What energy scenario does Europe face with a cold winter about to start? What are the options that Europe has and how does this setback hinder its energy transition? What about other energy sources? Will Europe be willing to negotiate with Russia in order not to freeze in the winter? We discussed it in El Debate with our guests:

– Ramses Pech, adviser on energy and economy issues.

– Luis Ferney Moreno, energy affairs analyst and director of the Department of Mining and Energy Law of the Externado de Colombia University.