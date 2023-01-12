The outbreak of Covid-19 in China has generated concern among the international community in recent weeks. In the Asian country, health and funeral services are saturated. One of the great concerns is the lack of official statistics on the situation, which is why the WHO has asked the Chinese government for transparency in the data on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19. What is behind the increase in infections in China? We analyze it in this program.

As a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 in China, some countries have decided to impose restrictions on people from the Asian giant, while other countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia have opened their doors wide for Chinese tourists, recognizing their importance for economic recovery.

Why is China witnessing this outbreak of Covid-19? What do almost three years of the ‘zero covid’ policy imposed by Beijing leave? What risk does the situation in China pose to the rest of the world? In this edition of El Debate we address these and other questions about the health situation in China at the hands of our guests:

– Zulma Cucunubá, PhD in epidemiology, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.

– Daniel López Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of WHO Health Action.

– María Fernanda Gutiérrez, doctor and virologist.